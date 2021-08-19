Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PNXGF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Investec downgraded shares of Phoenix Group to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of Phoenix Group stock opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.52. Phoenix Group has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

