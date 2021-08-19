Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the July 15th total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
PIRS traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $3.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,837,365. The firm has a market cap of $260.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.14. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $5.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.64.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.63% and a negative return on equity of 122.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PIRS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd.
About Pieris Pharmaceuticals
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin protein-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.
