Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the July 15th total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

PIRS traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $3.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,837,365. The firm has a market cap of $260.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.14. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $5.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.64.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.63% and a negative return on equity of 122.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 216,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 29,144 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 934.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 172,852 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 8,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PIRS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin protein-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

