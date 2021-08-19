PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 197,200 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the July 15th total of 166,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 90,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the period.

NYSE PCN traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $18.94. 94,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,351. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.84. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $19.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

