Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Gap Down to $80.96

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $80.96, but opened at $77.77. Pinduoduo shares last traded at $75.08, with a volume of 69,001 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on PDD. Citigroup lowered their price target on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. China Renaissance Securities raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. decreased their target price on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.18. The company has a market cap of $92.68 billion, a PE ratio of -101.46 and a beta of 1.43.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 99.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 400.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 131.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

