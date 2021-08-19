Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 1,437 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,792 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.88.

WMT opened at $149.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $417.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 518,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $73,773,717.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,580,590.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,466,940 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,874,742. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.