Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $11.23 Million Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $11,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XYL. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.36.

In other news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $105,658.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.24, for a total transaction of $1,167,753.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,506,885.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 92,163 shares of company stock worth $11,702,643. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of XYL opened at $130.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.85. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.40 and a twelve month high of $132.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.24. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.