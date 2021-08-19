Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $13.66 Million Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,376 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $13,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 24.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,541 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI opened at $203.82 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $117.25 and a 12 month high of $218.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a PE ratio of 55.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total value of $1,040,668.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,692.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,744 shares of company stock valued at $10,702,524 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

