Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

Shares of XOM opened at $54.39 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.85.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

