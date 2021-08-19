Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Makes New Investment in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 315,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,476,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Vimeo in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Vimeo in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000.

OTCMKTS VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Vimeo in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

