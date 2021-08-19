Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Cut to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PNW. KeyCorp lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.65.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $80.07. The company had a trading volume of 24,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,517. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.32. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.07.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter worth about $456,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,122,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,980,000 after buying an additional 922,465 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 114,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 13,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

