Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) by 31.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 20,364 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHD. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PHD opened at $11.39 on Thursday. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $12.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

