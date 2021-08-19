Pivot Token 1-Day Volume Hits $508,633.00 (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One Pivot Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pivot Token has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pivot Token has a market cap of $1.99 million and $508,633.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00057411 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003177 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.05 or 0.00859455 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002190 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00106226 BTC.

About Pivot Token

Pivot Token is a coin. It was first traded on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about . The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

