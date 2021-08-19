PL Capital Advisors LLC Buys 16,599 Shares of Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK)

PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,599 shares during the period. Hawthorn Bancshares accounts for approximately 1.8% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.71% of Hawthorn Bancshares worth $7,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 271.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 13,620 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $977,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan Holtaway bought 5,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.28 per share, for a total transaction of $131,415.60. Insiders purchased a total of 6,153 shares of company stock worth $142,507 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HWBK traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,533. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $26.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.70.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $18.26 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%.

Hawthorn Bancshares Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. It offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; and commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

