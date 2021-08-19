Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.51 Million

Brokerages expect Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) to post $137.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $127.85 million to $146.48 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $28.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 378.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $502.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $468.01 million to $520.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $646.98 million, with estimates ranging from $604.80 million to $705.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 76.24%. The firm had revenue of $128.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13016.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $334,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 155,000 shares of company stock worth $1,120,500 in the last three months. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 64,972 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 9,144 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,387,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 42,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 51,262 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLYA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.44. 53,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.22.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

