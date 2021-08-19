PlayFuel (PLF) Reaches One Day Volume of $3.75 Million

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 19th. During the last week, PlayFuel has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. PlayFuel has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $3.75 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayFuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00057142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00015261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.89 or 0.00860168 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00047870 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00105457 BTC.

PlayFuel Profile

PlayFuel (CRYPTO:PLF) is a coin. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

PlayFuel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayFuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayFuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

