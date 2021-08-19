Plus500 Ltd. (PLUS) to Issue Dividend of $0.59 on November 11th

Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share on Thursday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Plus500 stock opened at GBX 1,493 ($19.51) on Thursday. Plus500 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,234 ($16.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,659.50 ($21.68). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 4.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,389.24. The company has a current ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

PLUS has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($20.38) price objective on shares of Plus500 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($20.38) price objective on shares of Plus500 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Plus500 from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies (availability subject to regulation), shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

