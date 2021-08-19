Polkastarter (POLS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $29.61 Million

Polkastarter (CURRENCY:POLS) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Polkastarter has a market capitalization of $124.54 million and approximately $29.61 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkastarter coin can now be purchased for about $1.70 or 0.00003823 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Polkastarter has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00055832 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002960 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00015018 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.84 or 0.00845736 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00047578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00102858 BTC.

Polkastarter Coin Profile

Polkastarter (CRYPTO:POLS) is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,301,332 coins. The official website for Polkastarter is www.polkastarter.com/token . Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

Buying and Selling Polkastarter

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkastarter directly using US dollars.

