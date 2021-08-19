Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Market Cap Reaches $3.87 Million

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 19th. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for $5.97 or 0.00013162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded up 53.1% against the U.S. dollar. Poolz Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.87 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00055657 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.24 or 0.00150395 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.89 or 0.00149624 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003973 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,413.23 or 1.00092454 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.35 or 0.00917653 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $322.36 or 0.00710488 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance launched on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 647,472 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

