Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Short Interest Update

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the July 15th total of 3,230,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 565,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Popular stock opened at $74.55 on Thursday. Popular has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $83.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.18.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 30.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Popular will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.17.

In related news, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $605,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Popular by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

