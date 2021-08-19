Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €103.72 ($122.03).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Porsche Automobil stock opened at €84.82 ($99.79) on Thursday. Porsche Automobil has a 52 week low of €44.45 ($52.29) and a 52 week high of €102.00 ($120.00). The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €92.12.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

