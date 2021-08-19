Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €103.72 ($122.03).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PAH3 shares. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Porsche Automobil stock opened at €84.82 ($99.79) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €92.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Porsche Automobil has a 52 week low of €44.45 ($52.29) and a 52 week high of €102.00 ($120.00).

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

