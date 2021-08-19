Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on POWI. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

POWI stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.09. The stock had a trading volume of 278,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,743. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $50.34 and a 52 week high of $99.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 0.93.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.62%.

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.84, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $200,710.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,371 shares of company stock valued at $803,420 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 264.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

