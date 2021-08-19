PowerShares Global Funds Ireland Public Limited Company – PowerShares EQQQ Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF (LON:EQQQ) Stock Price Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $25,939.57

PowerShares Global Funds Ireland Public Limited Company – PowerShares EQQQ Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF (LON:EQQQ)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25,939.57 and traded as high as $26,786.31. PowerShares Global Funds Ireland Public Limited Company – PowerShares EQQQ Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF shares last traded at $26,671.00, with a volume of 6,503 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25,939.57.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for PowerShares Global Funds Ireland Public Limited Company - PowerShares EQQQ Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerShares Global Funds Ireland Public Limited Company - PowerShares EQQQ Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.