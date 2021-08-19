Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (TSE:PPR) Director Acquires C$16,000.00 in Stock

Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (TSE:PPR) Director Derek Petrie purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 211,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,883.20.

Shares of PPR opened at C$0.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$9.63 million and a P/E ratio of -0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Prairie Provident Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.12.

Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$20.26 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Prairie Provident Resources Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prairie Provident Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties. It explores for light and medium oil with associated natural gas. The company principally focuses on the Princess and Michichi areas targeting the Ellerslie, Lithic Glauconite, and Banff formations in Southern Alberta; and the Waterflood project at Evi property located in the Peace River Arch area of Northern Alberta.

