Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) CFO Craig S. Mckasson Sells 104,014 Shares

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $3,959,812.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PINC traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.75. The stock had a trading volume of 644,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,497. Premier, Inc. has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $38.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Premier had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PINC shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Premier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Premier in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Premier by 650.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 85.5% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in Premier by 66.1% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

