Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) had its price objective hoisted by SVB Leerink from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PINC. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays cut shares of Premier from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Premier has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.43.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $38.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.29. Premier has a twelve month low of $30.13 and a twelve month high of $38.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Premier had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Premier will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Premier by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,227,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,451,000 after acquiring an additional 111,548 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Premier by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,400,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,659,000 after acquiring an additional 106,616 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Premier by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,606,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,795,000 after acquiring an additional 54,734 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Premier by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,433,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,038,000 after acquiring an additional 118,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Premier by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,302,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,843 shares during the last quarter. 62.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

