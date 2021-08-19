Primas (PST) Price Reaches $0.0240

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. In the last seven days, Primas has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Primas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0240 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. Primas has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $4.32 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Primas alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.44 or 0.00372216 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006551 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000217 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Primas Coin Profile

Primas (PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primas is primas.io . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Primas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.