Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Short Interest Up 41.3% in July

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the July 15th total of 764,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 409,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of PRIM opened at $24.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.25. Primoris Services has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $41.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the first quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 138.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the first quarter worth $61,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the second quarter worth $59,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

