Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,574.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,187,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $466,539,000 after purchasing an additional 19,921,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,705,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $411,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,372 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,587,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $585,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,695 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,405,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $383,261,000 after purchasing an additional 715,568 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,431,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $229,701,000 after purchasing an additional 648,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $21.57 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.68.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

