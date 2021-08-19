Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,905,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,725,000 after acquiring an additional 57,200 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,721,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,975,000 after acquiring an additional 258,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,216,000 after acquiring an additional 18,571 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,061,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,426,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 772,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,238,000 after acquiring an additional 400,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $24.48 on Thursday. PetIQ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $718.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Smith sold 13,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.53, for a total value of $532,469.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $165,105.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,042.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,729,836 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

