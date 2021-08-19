Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,632 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the first quarter valued at about $16,293,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 372.9% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 20,510 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of NIO by 9.2% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 201,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIO by 12.5% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 39,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NIO by 91.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 124,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 59,511 shares during the last quarter. 28.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, August 12th. upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BOCOM International initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.21.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $38.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a PE ratio of -45.72 and a beta of 2.54. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

