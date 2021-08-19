Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,204 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $635,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $543,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $225,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 869,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,928,173.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Dorsey Bleil purchased 28,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $250,007.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,310 shares in the company, valued at $439,709.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 33,105 shares of company stock worth $292,188 and have sold 156,927 shares worth $1,572,590. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FOLD stock opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.29. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.53% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.42.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

