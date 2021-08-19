Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,210,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,053,000 after purchasing an additional 182,088 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 25.4% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,293,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,130 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,069,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,324,000 after purchasing an additional 72,719 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 95.0% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,396,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,101,000 after purchasing an additional 680,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,409,000 after purchasing an additional 104,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $37.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.85. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.12 and a 52 week high of $70.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.02.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.16. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.54% and a negative net margin of 82.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $66,099.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 963 shares in the company, valued at $38,577.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $352,942.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,820 shares of company stock worth $434,327. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

