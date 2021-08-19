Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,453 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 111.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 27.2% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 0.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,450,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 100.9% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 45,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 22,734 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $6,355,000. 50.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 277,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $35,167,755.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,268,543.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,731 shares in the company, valued at $5,825,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,040,812 shares of company stock valued at $130,137,149 in the last ninety days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.24.

Datadog stock opened at $132.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.12. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $137.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -780.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

