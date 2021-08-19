Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Short Interest Update

Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the July 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GENY opened at $61.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.30. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $67.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GENY. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Millennials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Principal Millennials Index ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Principal Millennials Index ETF by 396.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 47,871 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Millennials Index ETF during the first quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Millennials Index ETF during the second quarter worth $3,113,000.

