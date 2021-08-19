Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 72.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at $200,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

NYSE PLD traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $132.40. The stock had a trading volume of 8,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,820. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $134.49. The company has a market capitalization of $97.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.