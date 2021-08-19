ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Shares Purchased by Greenhaven Associates Inc.

Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 12.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 695,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. ProShares Short S&P500 accounts for about 0.3% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $10,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth $8,687,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 787.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 469,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 416,195 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth $6,224,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 1,035,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,351,000 after buying an additional 345,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth about $5,468,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SH traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.02. 165,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,935,337. ProShares Short S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.20.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

