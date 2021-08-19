Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) Short Interest Update

Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro stock remained flat at $$21.05 during trading hours on Thursday. Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.94.

Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro Company Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of apatite concentrate and mineral fertilizers in Russia and internationally. It operates through two segments, Phosphate-Based Products and Nitrogen-Based Products. The Phosphate-Based Products segment produces and distributes ammophos, diammoniumphosphate, sodium tripolyphosphate, and other phosphate based and complex fertilizers; and apatite concentrate extracted from the apatite-nepheline ore.

