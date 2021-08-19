Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Boosted by Truist Securiti

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DiamondRock Hospitality currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of DRH stock opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.94. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.30.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 28.76% and a negative net margin of 155.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,483,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,583,000 after buying an additional 3,410,119 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth $21,272,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,412,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,657 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 22.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,492,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,359 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter worth $15,450,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

