Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for American Express (NYSE:AXP) Issued By Piper Sandler

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for American Express in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now anticipates that the payment services company will post earnings per share of $2.36 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Express’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $173.18 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.15.

NYSE:AXP opened at $162.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $179.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.13. The stock has a market cap of $128.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. REDW Wealth LLC grew its position in American Express by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its position in American Express by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in American Express by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 7,502 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its position in American Express by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in American Express by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

