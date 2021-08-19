Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. Raised by Truist Securiti (NYSE:SHO)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SHO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.30.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.98. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 89.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 198,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 11.9% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 16.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $332,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 128,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

