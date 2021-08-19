Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Issued By KeyCorp

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

TME has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.30 to $5.10 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.15.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $32.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.74.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TME. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 29.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

