Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:AVTE)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.21). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aerovate Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.14) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.66) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ AVTE opened at $12.70 on Thursday. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $29.43.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($23.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($23.64).

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,485,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,392,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,472,000.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

