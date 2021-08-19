Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Raised by Analyst

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ FY2021 earnings at $5.74 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.43.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $106.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.40. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $110.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMN. FMR LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 35,522 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,339,000 after purchasing an additional 37,394 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth $337,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 2,907 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $279,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 2,500 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,833,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,122. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

