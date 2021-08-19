Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Boosted by Wedbush

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) – Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Elevation Oncology in a report released on Sunday, August 15th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.28). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Elevation Oncology’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Get Elevation Oncology alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.10 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Elevation Oncology stock opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. Elevation Oncology has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $16.22.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($4.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($4.46).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELEV. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,357,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,900,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $814,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Elevation Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Elevation Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000.

About Elevation Oncology

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Elevation Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevation Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.