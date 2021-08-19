Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Franchise Group, Inc. Increased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:FRG)

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Franchise Group in a report released on Sunday, August 15th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Franchise Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

FRG has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Aegis began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franchise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRG opened at $33.18 on Wednesday. Franchise Group has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.04.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.31. Franchise Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 17.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Franchise Group by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,974,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,310,000 after purchasing an additional 350,656 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franchise Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,978,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,005,000 after buying an additional 224,180 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 733,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after buying an additional 185,804 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Franchise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,839,000. Institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew M. Laurence bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 400,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,427,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $149,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,449.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,054,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,949,280. 30.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.94%.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

