Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Boosted by Analyst

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a research report issued on Monday, August 16th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DVN. Truist Securities increased their target price on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.45.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $26.14 on Tuesday. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 145.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Devon Energy by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 111,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 46,639 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 135.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 89,683 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 88.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 486,905 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 228,468 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 125.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 93,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,898,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -488.89%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

