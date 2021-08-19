Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Mazda Motor Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:MZDAY)

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mazda Motor in a research report issued on Sunday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mazda Motor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised Mazda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Mazda Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Mazda Motor stock opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mazda Motor has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $4.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 1.15.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

