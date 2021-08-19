Qcash Market Capitalization Reaches $70.95 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $70.95 million and approximately $374.24 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qcash coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000332 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Qcash has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qcash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00056785 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.87 or 0.00141654 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.67 or 0.00149818 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,420.45 or 0.99821937 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $423.16 or 0.00909948 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.92 or 0.00707306 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.