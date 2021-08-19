Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Price Target Increased to C$4.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

QTRHF opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.61 million, a PE ratio of 197.20 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.95. Quarterhill has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $2.45.

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Quarterhill had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 1.77%.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

